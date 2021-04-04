 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photos: Easter Sunrise Service held at Riverfront Park

Photos: Easter Sunrise Service held at Riverfront Park

{{featured_button_text}}

First United Methodist Church holds an Easter Sunrise Service at Riverfront Park on Sunday. The Rev. Patrick Lewis officiated and said the service has been held at the park for at least 25 years. 

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Capitol Police officer killed after suspect rams car into barrier

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Easter egg hunts planned in Billings area
Local News

Easter egg hunts planned in Billings area

Easter egg hunts are planned in the Billings area for April 3 and 4. For information on each event's COVID-related restrictions, check with the event host. To submit an event for this list, e-mail citynews@billingsgazette.com.

A note to our online readers
Local News

A note to our online readers

There's never been a better or more important time to subscribe to The Billings Gazette. Our Editor’s Offer in April means a digital subscription costs just $29.95 for a full year.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News