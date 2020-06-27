Photos: Enthusiasts gather for Cars and Coffee

Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Classic and modern cars gathered in the lot at Craft B&B for the first Cars and Coffee event Saturday. The event offered a place for car enthusiasts to gather and free coffee from MoAV Coffee.

In addition to the weekly gatherings from 10 a.m. to noon, the group plans on a monthly event to raise money for local non-profits, and 10 percent of sales from Craft B&B, Cadillac Jax and Peppers will be donated, according to organizer Dallas Sluder.