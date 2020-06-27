Photos: Enthusiasts gather for Cars and Coffee

Photos: Enthusiasts gather for Cars and Coffee

Cars and Coffee

Ford Mustangs and other cars are parked in the lot at Craft B&B for the first Cars and Coffee event Saturday. The event offered a place for car enthusiasts to gather and free coffee from MoAV Coffee.

In addition to the weekly gatherings from 10 a.m. to noon, the group plans on a monthly event to raise money for local non-profits, and 10 percent of sales from Craft B&B, Cadillac Jax and Peppers will be donated, according to organizer Dallas Sluder.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

