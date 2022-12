A pair of explosions rocked a sober living house at 2042 Green Terrace Drive at 12:10 a.m. Friday according to neighbors at the scene. Flames could be seen towering over the back side of the house as residents evacuated. Windows in the front of the house were blown out and the Billings Fire Department ran hoses from a nearby fire hydrant to battle the fire. Several fire engines remained at the scene at 2:00 a.m.