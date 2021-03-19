 Skip to main content
Photos: Fire burns through wooded lot in Laurel

A fire tore through a wooded lot between Thiel Road and the Yellowstone River in Laurel early Friday evening, sending giant plumes of black smoke into the air and prompting a response from multiple agencies.

Firefighters from Laurel, Park City and the Department of Natural Resources, among others, were able to contain the blaze, but not before it burned through multiple acres of land and destroyed multiple vehicles on the property.

Information regarding the cause of the fire and the exact extent of the damage was not immediately available at the scene.

This story will be updated.

