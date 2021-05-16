 Skip to main content
Photos: Fire department rescues ducklings from a storm drain

Photos: Fire department rescues ducklings from a storm drain

Two fire crews from Station 1 rescued ducklings from a storm drain on Woodland Drive on Sunday after a woman walking in the area called for help. A mallard hen paced back and forth along the BBWA ditch and neighbors watched until the ducklings were rescued. Fire fighters had to fashion a long pole with a net on the end and use a fire hose to flush one duckling from the drain.  

