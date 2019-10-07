Alex Nagel is among YMCA pre-school students spraying a fire hose at a target as part of Fire Prevention Week activities at Fire Station 2 on Monday. Firefighters Eric Barbeau, right, and Christian Helland help with the fire hose. Community members are invited to fire station open house events that occur at various stations this week and next.
Monday, Oct. 7: Station 2, 501 S. 28th St.
Tuesday, Oct. 8: Station 4, 475 Sixth St. W.
Wednesday, Oct. 9: Station 3, 1928 17th St. W.
You have free articles remaining.
Thursday, Oct. 10: Station 5, 605 S. 24th St. W.
Friday, Oct. 11: Station 6, 1601 St. Andrews Drive.Tuesday, Oct. 15: Station 7, 1501 54th St. W.
Wednesday, Oct. 16: Station 1, 2305 Eighth Ave. N.
For more information about Fire Prevention Week activities, call the fire department at 657-8423.