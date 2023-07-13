Longtime Billings Gazette photographer Larry Mayer tells Gov. Greg Gianforte and Susan Gianforte the story behind his image "Super Cub over Grand Prismatic Spring" during an exhibition of his photos at the Western Heritage Center on Thursday afternoon. The gallery of images showcases a large variety of photographs taken throughout Mayer's nearly 50-year career as a photojournalist. The show will be on display at the Western Heritage Center through January 2024.