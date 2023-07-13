Longtime Billings Gazette photographer Larry Mayer gives Governor Greg Gianforte and Susan Gianforte a tour of an exhibition of his photos at the Western Heritage Center on Thursday afternoon. The gallery of images showcases a large variety of photographs taken throughout Mayer's nearly 50-year career as a photojournalist. The show will be on display at the Western Heritage Center through January 2024.
Photos: Governor Gianforte tours longtime Billings Gazette photographer Larry Mayer's show
AMY LYNN NELSON, Billings Gazette
