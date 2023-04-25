Singer and activist Harry Belafonte is shown at a 1989 performance at the Alberta Bair Theatre in Billings. Belafonte died Tuesday at the age of 96.
Billings collector George Mabee delivers a sculpture made of hubcaps as a gift to singer and activist Harry Belafonte before his 1989 performance at the Alberta Bair Theatre in Billings. Belafonte died Tuesday at the age of 96.
