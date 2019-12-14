{{featured_button_text}}
Hallie and Jayda Cook get a candy cane from Santa Claus at the Western Heritage Center's Holiday Playapalooza on Saturday, December 14, 2019.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

The Holiday Playapalooza at the Western Heritage Center featured old-fashioned games like tiddlywinks and pick-up sticks, crafts, story time and a visit from Santa Claus.

Elizabeth Stears reacts in frustration as she plays tiddlywinks at the Western Heritage Center's Holiday Playapalooza on Saturday, December 14, 2019.
From left, James, Caleb, Jayda, Hallie Carly and Hyrum Cook pose for a photo with Santa Claus at the Western Heritage Center's Holiday Playapalooza on Saturday, December 14, 2019.

