Senior High freshman Giovonne Pacheco discovered a fire in the garage of a home at 104 Jefferson Street at about 3 a.m., alerted his family and carried his disabled brother from the burning house.
"I had him over my shoulder," he said. "I ran back to make sure everyone was OK and the windows exploded in my face. The flames were just coming at me," Pacheco said.
Fire investigators remained on scene as of about 7:30 a.m. The fire appeared to have caused heavy damage to multiple structures, including a house. Yellow fire line tape was strung up across Jefferson Street where it intersects with Roosevelt Avenue. Another line of tape was put up on Jefferson Street near the edge of the property where the fire burned.