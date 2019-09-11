{{featured_button_text}}
Jersey Mike's

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

Jersey Mike's opened for business in Billings Wednesday.

The sub shop is hosting a fundraiser for youth services organization Tumbleweed during its first five days of business. The shop is distributing 10,000 coupons that can be redeemed for a sandwich with a minimum $2 donation during the five-day promotion.

The New Jersey-based chain is located at 1020 Shiloh Crossing Blvd. next to Popeyes. It's the chain's second location in Montana. Its other store is in Bozeman.

