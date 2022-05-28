Photos: Local Boy Scout units place flags at Mountview Cemetery in honor of Memorial Day AMY LYNN NELSON, BILLINGS GAZETTE May 28, 2022 29 min ago 0 1 of 3 Local Boy Scout Charlie Cole places flags on graves at Mountview Cemetery on Saturday morning in honor of Memorial Day. AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE Local Boy Scout Ethan Shoemaker places a penny and a flag on a grave at Mountview Cemetery on Saturday morning in honor of Memorial Day. AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE Local Boy Scout Noah Shoemaker places flags on graves at Mountview Cemetery on Saturday morning in honor of Memorial Day. AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save AMY LYNN NELSON, BILLINGS GAZETTE Local Boy Scout Charlie Cole places flags on graves at Mountview Cemetery on Saturday morning in honor of Memorial Day. 0 Comments Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Memorial Day Boy Scouts Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Billings parolee gets 110 years for 2020 murder A Yellowstone County District Judge sentenced Alexander Garrett Laforge III to 110 years in the Montana State Prison without the possibility o… Man had pulled gun on Billings police before being shot dead, chief says The man killed by police Monday had a criminal record dating back to 2006, along with outstanding warrants on the night of the shooting, said Police Chief Rich St. John. Billings officer disciplined for off-duty conduct at a bar Matt Frank, a member of the Billings Police Department for nearly a decade, was disciplined Monday for instigating a fight at the Grandstand Sports Bar and Casino. The resulting scuffle brought dozens of on-duty officers to the bar and ended with a wreck that put a man in the hospital. Man killed by Billings law enforcement Monday identified The Yellowstone County Coroner's office has released the name of the man killed by law enforcement earlier this week following a chase through… Billings man charged with killing mother of his child David Antonio Rodas Sr., 57, is accused of fatally shooting Gwen Ann Marshall at their home and fleeing the scene with their son. Rodas is scheduled to be arraigned in Yellowstone County District Court on June 1. Plans for possible Billings rec center takes another step forward The aquatic and recreation center base model will include four full size basketball courts that can be converted into eight smaller courts, accommodating other sports like volleyball. Billings inmate allegedly took nurse hostage, smashed cruiser window in escape attempt A Billings man is facing multiple felonies after allegedly taking a nurse by the neck, then smashing his way out of a cruiser, in an attempt to escape from custody Thursday. Inner Belt Loop construction inches closer as Billings clears one last hurdle for construction The proposed roadway that will connect the Billings Heights to the West End has cleared two major hurdles, bringing its start date within view. Shamrock Foods opens warehouse store in Billings Heights With no membership required, the store is also open to the public, providing access to a full range of foodservice and wholesale grocery products at great prices, the company said. Billings area peanut butter recalled due to Salmonella "Jif" branded peanut butter possibly contaminated with salmonella has been found in Billings area stores, Riverstone Health reported Tuesday. Watch Now: Related Video Watch now: Memorial Day reminders from Montana FWP Populism, desire for change mark Colombia’s presidential vote Populism, desire for change mark Colombia’s presidential vote Trump talks about 'disfigured minds' of mass shooters Trump talks about 'disfigured minds' of mass shooters Parole recommended for California follower of Charles Manson Parole recommended for California follower of Charles Manson