top story Photos: Man arrested after physical altercation between professor and student at MSU Billings Gazette Staff Apr 13, 2023 39 min ago 0 1 of 4 A man is arrested after a physical altercation between an MSUB professor and a student at McDonald Hall at the MSUB campus on Thursday afternoon. AMY LYNN NELSON, Billings Gazette A man is arrested after a physical altercation between an MSUB professor and a student at McDonald Hall at the MSUB campus on Thursday afternoon. AMY LYNN NELSON, Billings Gazette A man is arrested after a physical altercation between an MSUB professor and a student at McDonald Hall at the MSUB campus on Thursday afternoon. AMY LYNN NELSON, Billings Gazette First responders work the scene after a physical altercation occurred between an MSUB professor and a student at McDonald Hall at the MSUB campus on Thursday afternoon. AMY LYNN NELSON, Billings Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gazette Staff One man was arrested after a physical altercation occurred between a professor and a student at McDonald Hall at the MSU Billings campus on Thursday afternoon. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Security And Public Safety Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down Fourth Avenue in Billings A crash in Downtown Billings on Saturday afternoon killed a man and shut down a portion of Fourth Avenue North. Coroner identifies Billings man killed in downtown motorcycle crash Robert Edward Bare, a Billings man, died of blunt for injuries after his motorcycle collided with a minivan Saturday. Judge orders halt to construction of NorthWestern power plant in Laurel The air quality permits were issued in 2021 by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality. Authorities identify pedestrian killed in the Heights As of Friday, the fatality remained under investigation by the Billings Police Department, and detectives are still trying to identify the man… Photo: Downtown Burger King closes The downtown Billings Burger King has closed. A sign on the door says it will be closed for Easter but exterior signs have been removed and th… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch Now: Related Video DOJ: Suspect in documents leak taken into custody Expelled Tennessee lawmaker Pearson sworn-in Expelled Tennessee lawmaker Pearson sworn-in Iran crackdown: NGOs decry surge in executions Iran crackdown: NGOs decry surge in executions Black smoke continues to rise from Indiana recycling plant nearly two days after fire Black smoke continues to rise from Indiana recycling plant nearly two days after fire