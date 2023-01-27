Photos: Man crashes car into Gazette building

Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
One man was transported to the hospital with injuries after crashing a sedan into the east wall of the Billings Gazette building in downtown Billings on Friday, Jan. 27.
The 32-year-old had a warrant stemming from a previous charge in Yellowstone County District Court of possession with intent to distribute.
Cleone Bluesky Shawl was sentenced in Yellowstone County District Court to prison time for her role in the 2021 kidnapping and beating of a woman in the South Side.
The rancher also engaged in improper conduct when obtaining the loans by misrepresenting the status of collateral used to secure the loans at each institution.
Ziegler died on the day of the 66th anniversary of his wedding to Stella. “He took me to my senior prom and that was it. We’ve been together ever since,” Stella said Friday morning.
The verdict against Donald Edward Foster came about a year-and-a-half after he held his mother and a teenager against their will at a home in the Heights.
Billings police and sheriffs block the intersection of Reda Lane and Lake Elmo Drive at 10 p.m. Monday
The project aims to make downtown Billings easier to navigate by keeping traffic at a controllable level while increasing exposure to businesses and promoting bike lanes and sidewalks.
Borhan resigned from the Colstrip Police Department last year, Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton told the Gazette on Thursday.
During his last appearance in Billings, Munsick sold out tickets in 45 minutes. The show is sponsored by the Pub Station.
County commissioners appointed Naarah N. Hastings, who owns Proof Donuts and is a competitive Brazilian Jiu Jitso fighter. This will be her first time serving in office in Montana.
