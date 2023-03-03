Two tables of Ukrainians gather for a picture as over 300 people attend the Mayor's World Languages Dinner at the Northern Hotel on Friday. The second annual event drew Billings residents speaking over 40 languages.
LARRY MAYER, BILLINGS GAZETTE
Mayor Bill Cole introduces Crow and Blackfeet tribal members as over 300 people gather for the Mayor's World Languages Dinner at the Northern Hotel on Friday. The event drew Billings residents speaking over 40 languages.
LARRY MAYER
Flags hang from the ceiling as over 300 people gather for the Mayor's World Languages Dinner at the Northern Hotel on Friday. The event drew Billings residents speaking over 40 languages.
