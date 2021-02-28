 Skip to main content
Photos: Memorial held for people killed by police in Montana

Family members and representatives of groups including Indian People's Action, Warrior Women for Justice, Forward Montana and the Montana Human Rights Network gather on the Yellowstone County Courthouse Sunday afternoon. About 25 people gathered with signs and banners of photographs of the victims during the rally. 

