 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photos: More wind for the Billings area

Photos: More wind for the Billings area

Dust blows from a barren prairie dog town west of Billings as the wind gusted to 45 miles per hour on Saturday.

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News