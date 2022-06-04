Photos: Moss Mansion hosts 33rd Annual SpringFest Art Festival on Saturday

The Moss Manson hosts its 33rd Annual SpringFest Juried Art Festival on the Mansion lawn in downtown Billings on Saturday.
AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE
Crowds gather for a large variety of live music, local entertainment, art and craft vendors, and children's activities at the Moss Manson's 33rd Annual SpringFest Juried Art Festival on the Mansion lawn in downtown Billings on Saturday.
Michelle Maki and her daughter Elizabeth visit a booth during the Moss Manson's 33rd Annual SpringFest Juried Art Festival on the Mansion lawn in downtown Billings on Saturday.
