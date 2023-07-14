Billings Police investigate a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle early Friday morning near the King Avenue West and Mullowney Lane intersection. Both exit ramps from I-90 are being diverted and all north bound traffic onto King Ave W is closed.
