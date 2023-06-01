Par Montana Vice President and Refinery Manager Kim Jakub and Par Pacific Director and CEO William Pate celebrate the company's acquisition of ExxonMobil's Billings Refinery and assets on Thursday morning.
AMY LYNN NELSON, Billings Gazette
Par Pacific hosts a Community Ceremony to celebrate the company's acquisition of ExxonMobil's Billings Refinery and assets on Thursday morning.
AMY LYNN NELSON, Billings Gazette
