Photos: Peacock shows off its feathers

A peacock is photographed at ZooMontana on Friday. The wild animals at the Billings zoo has been getting more active as spring marches on, even in the face of cold-than-normal temperatures. The sun will show up for most of Sunday, boosting the high temperature to the mid-50s. Monday will be even warmer and sunnier, rising to above 60, according to forecasters. On Tuesday, you can leave your coat at home as the high is expected to top 70 degrees.
AMY LYNN NELSON, BILLINGS GAZETTE
A peacock is photographed at ZooMontana on Friday.
A Billings man suspected of breaking into the Drug Enforcement Administration’s garage and entering his impounded vehicle from which agents had seized approximately 10 pounds of meth admitted to a trafficking crime.
A peacock is photographed at ZooMontana on Friday. The wild animals at the Billings zoo has been getting more active as spring marches on, even in the face of cold-than-normal temperatures. The sun will show up for most of Sunday, boosting the high temperature to the mid-50s. Monday will be even warmer and sunnier, rising to above 60, according to forecasters. On Tuesday, you can leave your coat at home as the high is expected to top 70 degrees.