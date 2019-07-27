{{featured_button_text}}
Farmer's Market

Framed by flowering bougainvillea plants, Dan Gayvert of Garden Avenue Greenhouse talks with customers at the Farmer's Market in downtown Billings on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

Fruits, flowers, food and more filled downtown Billings as the weekly Yellowstone Valley Farmers Market was held under Skypoint in Downtown Billings on Saturday. 

The market continues through October 5.

Farmer's Market

People walk by a selection of fruit from the Berry Patch booth at the Farmer's Market in downtown Billings on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

