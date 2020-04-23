Photos: Pinwheels for Prevention marks Child Abuse Awareness month

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For the 12th annual ceremony marking Child Abuse Prevention month, the Family Tree Center and Prevent Child Abuse Montana moved their speeches online this year, but hundreds of pinwheels were still placed in the Courthouse Lawn.

This year, just a handful of people planted 379 pinwheels, one for every 100 children in Yellowstone County, as part of the annual event.

The speeches and video messages were broadcast on the Family Tree Center's Facebook page.

The pinwheels will be on display downtown until April 30.

If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected call the Child Abuse Hotline: 1-866-820-5437.

The Family Tree Center is continuing to serve families via video and phone. Families can call (406) 591-7369 to contact a staff member.

