Billings police investigate the scene of a shooting on the 100 block of North 24th Street that occurred at 11:47 p.m. Tuesday. A 37 year old man was transported to a Billings hospital with non life-threatening injuries and a 36 year old man was being sought by police according to a social media report by the department.
Photos: Police investigate shooting on North 24th Street
- Gazette staff
