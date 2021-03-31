 Skip to main content
Photos: Police investigate shooting on North 24th Street

Photos: Police investigate shooting on North 24th Street

Billings police investigate the scene of a shooting on the 100 block of North 24th Street that occurred at 11:47 p.m. Tuesday. A 37 year old man was transported to a Billings hospital with non life-threatening injuries and a 36 year old man was being sought by police according to a social media report by the department. 

