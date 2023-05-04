Owners and developers for the Thrive apartment complex at the Elks Club watch as a rare ginkgo tree is removed from the front of the building on Thursday. The tree was donated to the Yellowstone Arboretum at ZooMontana. Demolition of the building and construction of 220 apartments will begin this summer.
LARRY MAYER
Owners and developers for the Thrive apartment complex at the Elks Club watch as a rare ginkgo tree is removed from the front of the building on Thursday. The tree was donated to the Yellowstone Arboretum at ZooMontana. Demolition of the building and construction of 220 apartments will begin this summer.
Owners and developers for the Thrive apartment complex at the Elks Club watch as a rare ginkgo tree is removed from the front of the building on Thursday. The tree was donated to the Yellowstone Arboretum at ZooMontana. Demolition of the building and construction of 220 apartments will begin this summer.
Owners and developers for the Thrive apartment complex watch as a rare ginkgo tree is removed during a ground breaking on Thursday
Owners and developers for the Thrive apartment complex at the Elks Club watch as a rare ginkgo tree is removed from the front of the building on Thursday. The tree was donated to the Yellowstone Arboretum at ZooMontana. Demolition of the building and construction of 220 apartments will begin this summer.
Owners and developers for the Thrive apartment complex at the Elks Club watch as a rare ginkgo tree is removed from the front of the building on Thursday. The tree was donated to the Yellowstone Arboretum at ZooMontana. Demolition of the building and construction of 220 apartments will begin this summer.