 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photos: Rescue Mission serves Thanksgiving meal

Photos: Rescue Mission serves Thanksgiving meal

Montana Rescue Mission director Matt Lundgren delivers instructions and a prayer for volunteers before starting to serve the annual Thanksgiving meal on Thursday. The Rescue Mission has been serving free meals for over 75 years.

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID-19 Cases Are Quickly Rising in Children

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News