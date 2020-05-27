Photos: Riverside Middle School surprises students with awards in Billings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Riverside Middle School students were surprised by a parade of teachers and staff in vehicles Wednesday morning as the school handed out their end-of-the-year awards to the top eighth-graders.

The 2020 winners are:

Elks Student of the Year

Nominated by faculty and judged on the basis of character, leadership, service, citizenship and academic achievement.

Winner: Tyler Strobel

American Legion Citizenship award

Honors students who have shown outstanding academic achievement, leadership and responsibility for two years.

Winners: Marquel Berns and Kienna Gillespie

Runners-up: Nathan Strobel and Ruby Hampton

YMCA Principal's Leadership Award