Photos: Rock Creek rises near Red Lodge
Gazette staff
Jun 12, 2022
A raging Rock Creek closes the East Side Road bridge near Red Lodge on Sunday. Some residents reported minor flooding in the area.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
A resident walks along Rock Creek in Red Lodge as water levels rise on Sunday. Roads in the area closed and some campers were evacuated as Rock Creek and smaller tributaries flooded over the weekend.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Locations
Carbon-county
Tags
Runoff
Flooding
Red Lodge