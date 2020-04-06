Photos: See inside MetraPark's isolation and quarantine site

Members of the media tour RiverStone Health and MetraPark's coronavirus Isolation and Quarantine Site for Unsheltered Individuals in the Montana Pavilion on Monday.

The site is for those awaiting COVID-19 testing results or who have tested positive. The site is planned specifically for those who are homeless or experiencing domestic violence and have not other accommodation. 

"While the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is for everyone to stay home, wash their hands frequently and maintain a 6-foot distance from others, this is impossible for people who do not have somewhere to shelter-in-place," according to press briefing materials from Yellowstone County's United Health Command.

Greg Neill gives members of the media a tour as RiverStone Health and MetraPark set up the coronavirus Isolation and Quarantine Site for Unsheltered Individuals in the Montana Pavilion on Monday.

The Unified Health Command involves communication, planning and meetings among RiverStone Health, Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services.

RiverStone Health and MetraPark set up the coronavirus Isolation and Quarantine Site for Unsheltered Individuals in the Montana Pavilion on Monday.

The MetraPark site for patients is staffed by medical, mental health and substance abuse professionals from a variety of organizations, Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton said.

While the site was originally planning to begin operating Monday, he said plans changed and officials began using it Thursday night, although he declined to say how many patients were being sheltered there on Friday. No homeless patients were using the site Monday afternoon, a spokesperson for RiverStone Health told the media in an email.

RiverStone Health and MetraPark set up the coronavirus Isolation and Quarantine Site for Unsheltered Individuals in the Montana Pavilion on Monday.

The site will be able to serve "several dozens" of patients at a time, Felton said Friday.

