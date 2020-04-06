Photos: See inside MetraPark's isolation and quarantine site

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Members of the media tour RiverStone Health and MetraPark's coronavirus Isolation and Quarantine Site for Unsheltered Individuals in the Montana Pavilion on Monday.

The site is for those awaiting COVID-19 testing results or who have tested positive. The site is planned specifically for those who are homeless or experiencing domestic violence and have not other accommodation.

"While the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is for everyone to stay home, wash their hands frequently and maintain a 6-foot distance from others, this is impossible for people who do not have somewhere to shelter-in-place," according to press briefing materials from Yellowstone County's United Health Command.

The Unified Health Command involves communication, planning and meetings among RiverStone Health, Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services.

The MetraPark site for patients is staffed by medical, mental health and substance abuse professionals from a variety of organizations, Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton said.