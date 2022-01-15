 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Photos: Shooting and crash on Grand Avenue
Billings police investigate a shooting and related car crash on Grand Avenue at 1 a.m. Saturday. According to Billings police, the shooting happened at the Grand Stand Casino at 905 Grand Avenue. When officers attempted to apprehend the suspect, he fled in a car and crashed at Grand at 12th Street West. A 40's male was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound from the casino. 

