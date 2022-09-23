Photos: Shooting on Burnstead Drive, person of interest unaccounted for

Billings Police investigate the scene of a shooting at the 1900 block of Burnstead Drive after multiple reports of gunshots and a physical altercation between two males resulted in the men fleeing the scene. Billings Police have detained the two persons of interest. A third person of interest is described as an African American male in his 40s or 50s, approximately 6'3" and 200 lbs, with dreadlock hair, and a white shirt with blood on it. The extent of the injuries is unknown, according to a social media post by Billings Police Department.