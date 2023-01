Jessica Roddy's grandfather, who is known as the "Mtn Dew Man", holds his great-grandson Aidoneus Jason Charles Strock with a matching Mountain Dew t-shirt and onesie at St. Vincent Healthcare on New Years Day. Aidoneus was born at 2:24 am on New Years Day at St. Vincent Healthcare and weighed 6 lbs. 14 oz. and was 19 inches long. St. Vincent saw more than 1600 births in 2022.