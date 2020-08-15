You have permission to edit this article.
Photos: Students arrive on campus at MSU Billings

Photos: Students arrive on campus at MSU Billings

MSUB move-in day

Tammy and Joe Eckhardt of Lewistown help their daughter Jamie, left, move into the Petro dorm at MSU Billings on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Jamie is a freshman studying elementary education.

 CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette

Students move into the dorms at MSU Billings on Saturday on the first day that the residence halls open for the fall semester.

MSUB move-in day

Tammy and Joe Eckhardt of Lewistown help their daughter Jamie, center, move into the Petro dorm at MSU Billings on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Jamie is a freshman studying elementary education.
MSUB move-in day

Tara and David Mussleman, of Nevada, say goodbye to their daughter Ngahina after moving her into the dorms at MSUB Billings on Saturday, August 15, 2020.
