Photos: Super moon will be rising at 7:30 Tuesday evening

The moon sets behind a ridge at Phipps Park in Billings Tuesday morning. The full moon will rise at 7:30 p.m. and will be the biggest super moon of the year.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
The moon sets behind a ridge at Phipps Park in Billings Tuesday morning. The full moon will rise at 7:30 p.m. and will be the biggest super moon of the year.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.