Jim Bradley collects potatoes for himself and other family members during a potato giveaway at MetraPark on Saturday.

According to information from Townsquare Media, one of the organizers of the event, the potatoes came from Foth Farms in Toston.

Potato farmers are struggling with a surplus due to low demand from restaurants during the coronavirus shutdowns.

