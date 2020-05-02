Photos: Team walks planned route as Walk MS goes virtual

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Holly Hayes, Jill Gibbs and Henry, an 11-year-old golden retriever, walk the planned route of the Walk MS fundraiser Saturday morning.

The event, which was held virtually this year because of COVID-19, was originally planned to begin Saturday on the St. John's United campus.

Gibbs and Hayes, as the Four Paw Therapy team, raised $3600 for the cause, and are the Billings event's top fundraising team and Gibbs is the leading individual fundraiser.

There were 355 participants registered on the website for this year's walk.