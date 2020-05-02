Photos: Team walks planned route as Walk MS goes virtual

Jill Gibbs, right, with Henry, an 11-year-old golden retriever, walk with Holly Hayes for the Walk MS fundraiser Saturday morning.

The event, which was held virtually this year because of COVID-19, was originally planned to begin Saturday at St. John's United Campus. Gibbs and Hayes, as the Four Paw Therapy team, raised $3600 for the event, which was the Billings event's top fundraising team.

There were 355 participants registered on the site for this year's walk.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

Jill Gibbs carries a Jiminy Cricket toy in honor of her friend Brenda Weeks of Maine, who has MS, as she prepares to walk the route of the Walk MS fundraiser with Four Paw Therapy teammate Holly Hayes on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

