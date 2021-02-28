 Skip to main content
Photos: Billings Fire Department battles a house fire on Billings North Side

Billings Fire Department was called to a fire in a house in the 200 block of North 20th Street at 3:15 p.m. Sunday. Fire and ambulance personnel as well as animal control were on the scene.

