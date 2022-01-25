Billings police investigate the scene of a triple shooting on South 37th Street at 3:20 a.m. Tuesday. Two bodies lay next to a red Nissan pickup truck that had crashed into a tree in front of 319 South 37th. A third critically injured victim was taken to a Billings hospital. Bullet holes could be seen in the driver's side window and door of the crashed truck. Police cordoned off the area around the scene and searched nearby streets.
Photos: Triple shooting on South 37th Street
- Gazette staff
