Photos: Triple shooting on South 37th Street

Billings police investigate the scene of a triple shooting on South 37th Street at 3:20 a.m. Tuesday. Two bodies lay next to a red Nissan pickup truck that had crashed into a tree in front of 319 South 37th. A third critically injured victim was taken to a Billings hospital. Bullet holes could be seen in the driver's side window and door of the crashed truck. Police cordoned off the area around the scene and searched nearby streets.