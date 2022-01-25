 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photos: Triple shooting on South 37th Street
0 Comments
breaking

Photos: Triple shooting on South 37th Street

  • 0

Billings police investigate the scene of a triple shooting on South 37th Street at 3:20 a.m. Tuesday. Two bodies lay next to a red Nissan pickup truck that had crashed into a tree in front of 319 South 37th. A third critically injured victim was taken to a Billings hospital. Bullet holes could be seen in the driver's side window and door of the crashed truck. Police cordoned off the area around the scene and searched nearby streets. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
1

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden caught on mic muttering insult about Fox reporter

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News