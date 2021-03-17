Photos: Truck spills load of hay, blocks Main Street in front of MetraPark

A semi truck hauling hay bales tipped over at the intersection of Main Street and First Avenue North on Wednesday afternoon at about 4 p.m., blocking rush hour traffic east of downtown Billings.

The bed of the truck tipped over and spilled hay bales into the street, blocking all three lanes that connect eastbound traffic headed from First Avenue North on to Main Street.

Other directions of traffic at the intersection were unimpeded, and traffic coming from downtown was redirected at North Ninth Street.

Billings Police tweeted that drivers should try to avoid the area until about 5 or 6 p.m.

