 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photos: Trunk or Treat at Rimrock Mall

Photos: Trunk or Treat at Rimrock Mall

Children line up for candy at the 3rd annual Trunk or Treat event at Rimrock Mall on Sunday. The event, sponsored by the Outlaws of Octane car club, raised money for the Shop With A Cop event in December.

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How the weather may affect your trick-or-treating

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Laurel mayor dies of COVID
Local News

Laurel mayor dies of COVID

Tom Nelson had been mayor of Laurel since he was appointed in 2018 and was one of four candidates running for mayor in Tuesday's municipal elections. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News