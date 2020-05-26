Photos: Turtles bask in the sun at Riverfront Park

Three painted turtles share a log with a mallard duck at Riverfront Park on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

 CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette

Painted turtles bask on a log with a mallard duck and a softshell turtle at Riverfront Park on Tuesday.

Three painted turtles share a log with a softshell turtle at Riverfront Park on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
