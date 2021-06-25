Billings police investigate after two men were shot in the alley between 1st and 2nd Avenue North and North 27th Street just before midnight Thursday. Police could be seen placing evidence markers and covering a portion of the alley with a tent. The men were transported to Billings hospitals according to a social media post from the department. The investigation continues Friday morning.
Photos: Two men shot in downtown Billings overnight
- Gazette staff
-
-
