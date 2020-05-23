Photos: Vietnam veterans honor the fallen with crosses for Memorial Day

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Vietnam War Army veteran Kurt Schulz plants a cross as fellow Army veteran Tom Whitmer looks down the line at Mountview Cemetery on Saturday in preparation for Memorial Day.

The trees were planted in 1989 by the Vietnam Veterans of America chapter 334 and the 32 crosses and flags are planted each year in honor of the Yellowstone County veterans who died in the Vietnam War.