Photos: Vietnam veterans honor the fallen with crosses for Memorial Day

Vietnam War Army veteran Kurt Schulz plants a cross as fellow Army veteran Tom Whitmer looks down the line at Mountview Cemetery on Saturday, May 23, 2020. The trees were planted in 1989 by the Vietnam Veterans of America chapter 334 and the 32 crosses and flags are planted each year in honor of the Yellowstone County veterans who died in the Vietnam War. Schulz and Whitmer each served from 1968-1969.

Vietnam War Army veteran Kurt Schulz plants a cross as fellow Army veteran Tom Whitmer looks down the line at Mountview Cemetery on Saturday in preparation for Memorial Day.

Vietnam War Army veteran Kurt Schulz places a flag on a cross at Mountview Cemetery on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

The trees were planted in 1989 by the Vietnam Veterans of America chapter 334 and the 32 crosses and flags are planted each year in honor of the Yellowstone County veterans who died in the Vietnam War.

Schulz and Whitmer each served from 1968-1969.

Vietnam War Army veteran Kurt Schulz places flowers left by family members in front of a cross at Mountview Cemetery on Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Vietnam War Army veteran Kurt Schulz straightens a cross at Mountview Cemetery on Saturday, May 23, 2020.
