Photos: Wildflowers bloom on the Rims as late spring showers roll through Billings

Wild succulent blooms on the rims

A wild prairie primrose blooms on the Rimrocks on Friday afternoon. 

Wild flowers have been reaching their peak a prolonged cool and rainy spring, and more rain may be on the way. Saturday could reach a high of 82 degrees, although there could be showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. There’s also a chance for rain and thunder Sunday when the high temperature will be closer to 78 degrees.

 AMY LYNN NELSON, BILLINGS GAZETTE

A wild prairie primrose blooms on the rimrocks on Friday afternoon as late spring showers roll through Billings.

