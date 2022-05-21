Photos: Young graduates line up for the Little Seeds Early Childhood Center graduation at the UMC in downtown Billings

Mason Joseph Prudhomme, 31, and Falken Magnus Brown, 24, have been charged in Yellowstone County District Court with multiple counts of robbery. County prosecutors allege that Prudhomme robbed the Maverick and Fire and Ice casinos earlier this month, while Brown drove the getaway care in both instances.
Brian Pretty Weasel, 34, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to one count of prohibited person in possession of a firearm. His arrest in May 2021 followed a pursuit by multiple agencies including Bureau of Indian Affairs officers and U.S. Marshals.
The EPA has awarded almost $1.5 million in grants to organizations in Billings, Harlowton and Lame Deer to help identify and mitigate properties previously affected by pollutants or contaminants for redevelopment.