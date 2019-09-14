{{featured_button_text}}

Starting Monday, through May 21, 2020, Pictograph Cave State Park will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and the visitor center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The park will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays, and observe holiday closures on Nov. 28; Dec. 24, 25, 31; and Jan. 1.

Located at 3401 Coburn Road, Pictograph Cave offers a ¾-mile interpretive trail, a visitor center with gift shop, and a picnic area with prime wildlife viewing. Additionally, the park offers interpretive and educational programs for school groups and the general public.

For more information, call the visitor center at 406-254-7342, or go to stateparks.mt.gov/pictograph-cave.

