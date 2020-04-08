Pilot car professionals hand out hundreds of meals to truck drivers near Laurel

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Trucks passing through the weigh station scales near Laurel on Monday and Tuesday might have put on a little weight.

Big Sky Pilot Services and other pilot car professionals distributed between 800 and 900 meals to truck drivers passing through, according to an estimate from one organizer.

"They're underestimated," Barbara Green said of truck drivers. "They're the ones that are keeping our stores stocked, keeping us busy, keeping jobs going so people still have their jobs. And they're risking the virus just as much as any of us.

"So we wanted to show them that we appreciate them," she added. "We appreciate that they keep everything moving on a daily basis."

Alongside wanting to show appreciation for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, Green said another motive was the understanding that truck drivers have limited food options on the road.

Green said that along with Big Sky Pilot Services, other pilot car professionals who lease through Big Sky Pilot Services joined in on the volunteer effort. The group is like a family, she said.