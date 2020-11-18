Pilot who died in October crash faced turbulence, had trouble seeing at night

The pilot killed in a plane crash near a Billings Logan International Airport runway last month faced turbulence and had trouble seeing the airport at night, according to a preliminary report.

Donald Nimmick, a 74-year-old resident of Oak Point, Texas, died of blunt force trauma Oct. 30 when his Cessna 172 crashed on the northeastern edge of the airport. The crash occurred just after 7 p.m., and the National Transportation Safety Board stated in its report that he was bound for Three Forks after starting a trip from Dallas.

Nimmick was flying through wind shear, strong headwinds and turbulence after departing Sheridan, Wyoming, the last of several stops he made from Texas. He diverted to Billings after being unable to climb to a safe altitude to continue to Three Forks.

On his approach to Billings, Nimmick and a tower controller agreed on a runway for him to land on, but as he flew closer the pilot said, “I’m having trouble making out the airport from the rest of the flashing lights.”