Pilot who died in plane crash near Billings Rod and Gun Club ID'd

The pilot who was killed in an airplane crash Monday morning about a mile and a half from the Billings airport has been identified.

The pilot has been identified as Lloyd Gerber, 64, of Billings, according to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder.

Gerber died of smoke and combustible inhalation from a fire that broke out after the plane crashed, according to Linder.

Gerber was flying a Piper PA-31 7-seat airplane, practicing takeoffs and landings, when the plane crashed just before 10 a.m. on Monday, according Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Allen Kenitzer.

Gerber was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash at the Rod and Gun Club, Linder said.

Emergency crews worked to recover Gerber from the airplane, which crashed in a deep coulee behind the Rod and Gun clubhouse, and were able recover Gerber from the aircraft around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Gerber was the only occupant of the plane, Linder said. The airplane is registered to FMR Aviation LLC, out of Miles City.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. An investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash, according to an NTSB spokesperson.