Ping Foundation awards $90,000 in grants to regional organizations, including the YWCA in Billings

The Margaret V. Ping Foundation recently awarded grants totaling $88,500 to 13 mostly Montana-based nonprofit organizations.

The foundation was founded in 2009 by Margaret Ping, who died in 2016 in Billings at the age of 103. Ping worked for the YWCA for many years, on the local, national and international levels, and she helped start Habitat for Humanity in Billings.

In 1994, she became the second recipient of the Jeannette Rankin Peace Award from Rocky Mountain College’s Peace Institute, and in 2014, she received the YWCA of Billings’ first Meritorious Service Award. She was also instrumental in developing the Big Horn County Historical Museum, built on land donated by Ping’s family.

She started the Margaret V. Ping Foundation to support organizations offering both direct services and long-term solutions to problems related to peace and justice, hunger and protecting the environment. As its mission statement says, the “Foundation is organized for charitable, educational, and religious purposes related to peace and justice, combating hunger, and addressing environmental concerns.”

This year’s grant recipients help promote that mission through a wide variety of means. Montana Home Montana, in Missoula, for instance, offers supportive housing for homeless young mothers and their children. YWCA Billings plans to use its Ping Foundation grant as a discretionary fund to cover expenses for clients — individuals and families who are survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking — that are not covered by other grants.

It was also Ping’s intention that the foundation would support not only well-established organizations, but smaller groups that might not have easy access to funding, either because of their size or because their work might be considered controversial. Most of the annual grants — ranging this year from $1,000 to $10,000 — are awarded to Montana organizations, but regional groups are also considered.

In addition to Mountain Home Montana and the YWCA Billings, grant recipients included Angela’s Piazza, Alternatives to Violence, Family Service, Helena Habitat for Humanity, Missoula Aging Services, Montana Environmental Information Center, Montana Audubon Center, Northern Plains Resource Council, Soft Landing, the Montana-Northern Wyoming Conference UCC and MSU-B Young Poets.

People can reach the foundation at mvpingfoundation@gmail.com, and donations may be sent to the foundation at P.O. Box 20216, Billings, MT, 59104.